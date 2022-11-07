Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County

(CNS) – A storm will bring dramatically wet weather to Southern California Monday, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County.

Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are predicted during Tuesday’s showers in downtown Riverside and up to 20 mph in Hemet.

In the mountains, snow is expected above 8,000 feet Monday and Tuesday, with the snow level dropping to 5,500 feet Wednesday. Forecasters said lower elevations could get 2 to 6 inches of snow, ranging up to possibly 3 feet in areas above 8,000 feet elevation. A winter storm watch will be in effect for Riverside County mountains from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny skies will return Thursday, but the weather will continue to be chilly. Temperatures will range from the high 50s to the mid 60s during the day and stay in the 40s at night.

According to the NWS, Coachella Valley and Palm Springs will be the warmer areas of the county and least affected by the storm. Those areas will likely experience showers until Tuesday night. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are predicted for Coachella Valley and 20 mph for Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Temperatures for Coachella Valley and Palm Springs will be in the high 60s to mid 70s during the day, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.