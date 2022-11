2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country.

Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most.

Below is a list of local and state races in the Coachella Valley and nearby Riverside county. The easiest way to search this list is to press ctrl + F on your keyboard or the browser search feature on your mobile device.

COACHELLA VALLEY RACES

CATHEDRAL CITY

Voters in Cathedral City are choosing representatives in 3 districts, a treasurer and deciding on Measure K.

DISTRICT 3

MARK CARNEVALE – unopposed

DISTRICT 4

RICK SALDIVAR

DAVID KOSLOW

ERNESTO GUITERREZ

DISTRICT 5

RAYMOND GREGORY – unopposed

TREASURER

GREG JACKSON – unopposed

MEASURE K

This ballot proposes a tax on property owners, nearly $4 Million, to fund joining Desert Recreation District. Joining DRD would allow the city to have more parks and a recreation department.

COACHELLA

MAYOR

DENISE DELGADO

STEVEN HERNANDEZ – incumbent

CITY COUNCIL (2 seats)

YUREMA ARIZU

STEPHANIE VIRGEN

FRANK FIGUEROA

JOSIE GONZALEZ

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

DISTRICT 1

GARY GARDNER – unopposed



DISTRICT 2

JAN PYE

ADAM SANCHEZ



INDIAN WELLS

CITY COUNCIL FULL TERM

DANA REED – incumbent Mayor

TOPER TAYLOR

IVAN MOAD

DOUGLAS HANSON

BRUCE WHITMAN

CITY COUNCIL PARTIAL TERM

EDWARD PEABODY

TED MERTENS



INDIO

DISTRICT 3

JONATHAN BECERRA

ELAINE HOLMES



LA QUINTA

MAYOR

LINDA EVANS – incumbent

ROBERT SYLK

ALAN WOODRUFF

CITY COUNCIL (2 SEATS)

JOHN PENA

DEBORAH MCGARREY

BRIAN HANRAHAN

JOSEPH JOHNSON

RICHARD GRAY



MEASURE A

This ballot proposes a phase out and ban non-hosted Short-Term Vacation Rentals throughout in the City of La Quinta by 2025.

PALM DESERT

DISTRICT 2 (2 SEATS)

GREGG AKKERMAN

EVAN TRUBEEGRE

GORY MEINHARDT

JAN HARNIK – incumbent Mayor

CARLOS GARCIA

MEASURE B

This ballot measure proposes to divide District 2 in four new, smaller areas for each of the 4 representatives in the area.

PALM SPRINGS

CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 1

GRACE GARNER – incumbent

SCOTT NEVINS

DISTRICT 2

RENEE BROWN

JEFFERY BERNSTEIN

DISTRICT 3

RON DEHARTE

JOY MEREDITH

RANCHO MIRAGE

CITY COUNCIL ( 3 SEATS)

LOUISA DAVIS

STEVE DOWNS

KEN AMMANN

KIM MARTOS

MEG MAKER

LYNN MALLOTTO



MEASURE C

This ballot measure proposes a yearly rotating mayor and mayor pro tem of the city council members to be appointed in November at the second regular meeting.

MEASURE E

This ballot measure proposes a yearly rotating mayor and mayor pro tem of the city council members to be appointed in December at the first regular meeting.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY DISTRICT RACES

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION DISTRICT 4

DAVID DODSON (D)

MIKE SCHAEFER (D)

CA ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 36

EDUARDO GARCIA (D)

IAN WEEKS (R)

CA ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 47

CHRISTY HOLSTEGE (D)

GREG WALLIS (R)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 41

WILL ROLLINS (D)

KEN CALVERT (R)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 25

RAUL RUIZ (D)

BRIAN HAWKINS (R)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

NATALIE LOUGH

AMY ZOIS BARAJAS

COURT OF APPEAL DISTRICT 4

DIVISION 1

JUDITH MCCONNELL – Presiding Justice

MARTIN N. BUCHANAN – Associate Justice TRUC T. DO – Associate Justice

DIVISION 2

MANUEL A RAMIREZ- Presiding Justice

CAROL D. CODRINGTON- Associate Justice

MICHAEL J. RAPHAEL- Associate Justice

FRANK MENETREZ- Associate Justice

DIVISION 3

KATHLEEN E. O’LEARY – Presiding Justice

WILLIAM W. BEDSWORTH – Associate Justice

EILEEN C, MOORE – Associate Justice

JOANNE MOTOIKE – Associate Justice

MAURICE SANCHEZ – Associate Justice

DESERT SANDS USD TRUSTEE AREA 2 HUMBERTO “BETO” ALVAREZ

JACOB ISAAC ALVAREZ

MARYALICE ALBERG OWINGS

KATHERINE SILVEIRA DESERT SANDS USD TRUSTEE AREA 5 MICHAEL “COACH” DURAN

SCOTT BAILY

PALM SPRINGS USD TRUSTEE 5

KADEN CROSS

JOHN A. GERARDI

DESERT HEALTH CARE DISTRICT ZONE 6

KIMBERLY BARRAZA

CHAUNCEY THOMPSON

DESERT RECREATION DISTRICT

DIVISION 1

PATRICIA LEAL-GUTIERREZ

NATALIA GONZALEZ



MEASURE L

This ballot measure proposes a bond to fund DRD in the city of Indio by levying .07 cent per building square foot annually ($3.9M) on single family residential units with a limit of up to $21 million.

COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT 1

LEWIS DA SILVA

JOHN AGUILAR

DESERT WATER AGENCY DIVISION 1

STEVE BRONACK

MARCUS MICELI

STEVE GRASHA

DESERT WATER AGENCY DIVISION 2

ALFRED VALRIE

GERALD MCKENNA

DESERT WATER AGENCY DIVISION 3

DAVID CASTALDO

KEVIN WALTON

MISSION SPRINGS WATER DISTRICT DIVISION 1

AMBER DUFF

NANCY WRIGHT

MISSION SPRINGS WATER DISTRICT DIVISION 5

ANDREW ALDER-LARUE

ALAN PETTIT

TED MAYRHOFEN

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1 – ABORTION AMENDMENT

PROPOSTITION 26 – IN PERSON GAMBELING

PROPROSITION 27 – ONLINE SPORTS BETTING

PROPOSITION 28 – ART & MUSIC IN SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION 29 – DIALYSIS CLINIC CHANGES

PROPOSITION 30 – ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND WILDFIRES TAX

PROPOSITION 31 – FLAVORED TABACCO BAN

STATE RACES

GOVERNOR

*GAVIN NEWSOM (D) – PROJECTED WINNER

BRIAN DAHLE (R)



LT. GOVERNOR

ELENI KOUNALAKIS (D) – incumbent

ANGELA UNDERWOOD JACKSON (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

SHIRLEY WEBER (D) – incumbent

ROBERT BERNOSKY (R)

CONTROLLER

MALIA COHEN (D)

LAHNEE CHEN (R)

TREASURER

FIONA MA (D)

JACK GUERRERO (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ROB BONTA (D) – incumbent

NATHAN HOCHMAN (R)

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

RICARDO LARA (D) – incumbent

ROBERT HOWELL (R)

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS

TONY THURMOND – incumbent

LANCE CHRISTENSEN

U.S. SENAET FULL TERM

*ALEX PADILLA (D) – PROJECTED WINNER

MARK MEUSER (R)

U.S. SENAET PARTIAL TERM

ALEX PADILLA (D)

MARK MEUSER (R)



STATE SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE

PATRICIA GUERRERO – Chief Justice

MARTIN JENKINS – Associate Justice

GOODWIN LUI – Associate Justice

JOSHUA GROBAN – Associate Justice