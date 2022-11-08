Recent High School Graduate Challenges PSUSD Board Incumbent to Represent DHS

City News Service

(CNS) – Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Trustees member John Gerardi is facing a challenge in Tuesday’s election from recent high school graduate Kaden Cross in his bid to continue representing the Desert Hot Springs area.

As PSUSD board president and Area 5 Trustee, Gerardi is seeking his third term on the board, while Cross is calling for a fresh voice for local schools.

“As a recent graduate of Desert Hot Springs High School, I am keenly aware of the struggles our local schools face, including low academic performance and standards, safety concerns, a lack of resources and funding for extracurriculars and special education programs, and district inaction,” the 18-year-old Cross said in a statement.

Cross touts a focus on curriculum reform, favoring education over standardized testing, while bolstering special education and addressing violence and behavioral issues, according to a campaign statement.

Gerardi was first elected to be the PSUSD Board Trustee of Area 5 in 2014 after defeating Eduardo Medina. He was reelected in an uncontested race in 2018.

He is also a certified public accountant and has been a professor of Accounting at College of the Desert since 2002.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo