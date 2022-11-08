Three Motorists Rescued from Moving Water in Palm Springs

(CNS) – Three drivers were rescued Tuesday after their vehicles got stuck in moving water in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Department crews arrived to North Indian Canyon Drive just south of Interstate 10 at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and were working to rescue the occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water, according to fire officials.

At about 1:45 p.m. officials announced that three drivers were rescued safely. No injuries were reported.

The public was asked to avoid the area as the water forced the closure of the road in both directions.

As of 2:30 p.m., North Indian Canyon Drive remained closed between Via Escuela and Interstate 10 due to flooding, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

ALERT- Fire units are arriving on the scene of a swift water rescue on North Indian at the wash just south of I-10. Reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast moving water. Indian is shut down in both directions, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/Avpwo5KcZW — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) November 8, 2022

