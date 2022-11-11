Larson Foundation Trauma Center Ribbon Cutting at Eisenhower Health

Administrators, staff and friends celebrated the ribbon cutting of the John Larson Foundation Trauma Center at Eisenhower Medical Center on Thursday.

Through Eisenhower’s staff and dedicated physicians, community support and John W. Larson’s donations, the medical center was able to attain approval by REMSA to become designated as a Level IV Trauma Center.

“We’re able to be a receiving center for patients who sustain traumatic injuries where we are the closest center and then if needed, we can efficiently transfer those patients to higher levels of care,” said Eric Laroux Vice President of Quality at Eisenhower Health. “So what it means practically speaking for each patient is that they’re more likely to get the best, the best care possible as quickly as possible.”

Since Friday, October 7, the trauma center has been provide advanced trauma life support.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work our dedicated team has put in to receive this designation,” says Eric Leroux, MD, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, Eisenhower Health. “Through the Larson Foundation’s generous support and the support of our community, we have the tools and protocols in place to give the best trauma care possible when it is needed. It is another step toward advancing the quality of care our community has come to expect from Eisenhower.”

The center is located with in the Tennity Emergency Department.