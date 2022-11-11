LQHS Culinary Arts Academy Feeds the Heroes

The La Quinta High School Culinary Arts Academy created a lunch to celebrate and honor Veterans and First Responders in the community.

This is the first in person event since the pandemic began.

“The food is always outstanding, and talking to other Vets was a great opportunity to see what other folks have been doing,” said Bob Garrett U.S. Army Veteran.

School officials say it’s important for students to see the value of community service and show appreciation.

The LQHS Culinary Arts Academy is designed to prepare students by taking a hands on approach of learning to enter the field of culinary arts.