Deputy, His Daughter Killed in Collision Allegedly Caused by Drunken Driver

(CNS) – A Riverside County sheriff’s correctional deputy and his daughter were killed in a head-on collision near San Jacinto caused by a suspected drunken driver, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Jacks Jr., 45, and Hannah Jacks, 20, both of San Jacinto, were fatally injured about 9 p.m. Sunday on Gilman Springs Road, just east of Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Scott Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on suspicion of second- degree murder, driving under the influence and other offenses for allegedly causing the wreck, in which he was seriously injured.

CHP Officer Jason Montez said Bales was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado with a front-seat passenger going westbound on Gilman Springs when a Honda Insight driven by Jacks approached from the opposite direction on the two- lane corridor, where there is no barrier forming a center median, only double yellow lines.

Montez alleged that Bales’ pickup “crossed over the divided highway and traveled into the eastbound traffic lane.”

The Chevy slammed head-on into the Honda, with both vehicles coming to a stop in lanes, according to the CHP spokesman.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced Jacks and his daughter dead at the scene.

Bales and his passenger, identified by the CHP only as a 45-year-old Moreno Valley man, were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment of major injuries.

“Bales was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the crash,” Montez said.

Traffic Collision:rpt@9:00 p.m. Gilman Springs Road X Bridge Street, west of San Jacinto. Two vehicles and four victims. Two victims perished at the scene and two victims with serious injuries were transported by ground ambulance. CHP investigating. #GilmanIC pic.twitter.com/HXIRNLmilw — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 14, 2022

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately release a statement concerning the loss of the deputy.

