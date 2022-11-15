Calvert Projected to Win Reelection in 41st US Congressional District

(CNS) – Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is projected to win reelection to the 41st District in Riverside County Tuesday after overtaking Democrat challenger Will Rollins by more than 5,000 votes.

Calvert had 52% of the votes as of 8 p.m. Monday with 80% of precincts reporting.

“I want to thank the Riverside County voters for once again choosing me to be their voice in the U.S. House of Representatives. As I said throughout this campaign, I will work to take our country in a different direction from the path it’s on and advocate for policies that will curb inflation, lower energy prices by increasing American production, address our border crisis, and reduce crime,” Calvert said in a statement.

Calvert was down by more than 10,000 votes on Election Day. He slowly overcame that deficit and passed Rollins by 5,489 votes on Monday. Calvert had 91,215 votes to 85,726 for Rollins.

“This election demonstrated that Riverside County voters are more interested in people serious about solving our challenges, than personal politics. In the end, it’s clear that voters sent a strong message rejecting the gutter politics of lies and personal attacks from an out-of-town extremist liberal,” Calvert said.

Calvert’s reelection gives the Republicans another member of Congress. The Republicans are expected to have a slight majority in the U.S House of Representatives when the election is over.

“It’s clear that this district, like our country, is narrowly divided on a partisan basis. I am proud of my record of delivering results for Riverside County by working in a bipartisan manner throughout my career,” Calvert said. “As I represent a new district with new communities, I remain committed to working towards solutions with anyone who is interested in addressing the needs of our region.”

