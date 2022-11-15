Firefighters Contain Commercial Structure Fire in Palm Desert

(CNS) – Fire crews Tuesday contained a three-alarm blaze in a commercial building in Palm Desert.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 73300 block of El Paseo Drive on a report of a fire in a commercial structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the department said the fire was on the first and second floors of the structure. The Palm Springs Fire Department and the Cathedral City Fire Department assisted with fighting the blaze, which was contained by 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene several hours for salvage and overhaul.

El Paseo Drive was closed as crews worked on the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.