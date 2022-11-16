Man Suspected of Physically Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty

(CNS) – A 33-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend and throwing beer bottles at deputies in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday.

Estevan Ivan Chavez Jaimes was charged with five felony counts, two of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and one each of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, willful child cruelty and resisting or deterring an officer, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic violence disturbance at a residence in the 48000 block of Playa Del Amor Street, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was found in the driveway, and allegedly began to throw full beer bottles at deputies in an extremely intoxicated state. Chavez Jaimes was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $50,000 bail.

His ex-girlfriend mentioned pain on her face, but refused medical treatment, Allert said. The suspect sustained minor injuries following the alleged altercation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Deputy Ascencio at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

