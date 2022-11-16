Man Sentenced to 2 Years Probation For Palm Springs Residential Burglary

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man who stole from a residence in Palm Springs pleaded guilty to a burglary charge Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation.

Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count of burglary and pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Vereda Norte on July 25 to a report of a residential burglary, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said Carrera was captured on video stealing from the home and detectives assigned to the case noticed that he resembled a suspect from other residential surveillance videos “prowling and casing houses.”

Carrera was subsequently found at Sunrise Park, where he was arrested on Aug. 17, according to police.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.