100 Turkey Giveaway in Thousand Palms Wednesday

Residents in Thousand Palms are eligible to receive a free holiday turkey on Wednesday.

Riverside County and Bulldog Cannabis are partnering up to giveaway 100 birds to families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Distribution will take place outside of Bulldog Cannabis located at 72-242 Watt Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“We really appreciate Bulldog Cannabis for providing this generous donation to the community of Thousand Palms,” said Supervisor Perez. “I look forward to helping in this distribution and thanking this local business for assisting the community with food for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

District Four Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is expected to attend the event to distribute turkeys.

Bulldog Cannabis Owner Sam Kapukchyan says, “Bulldog Cannabis will be doing its first annual turkey giveaway this year to local Thousand Palms residents.”

This is a first come first serve event with no purchase necessary.

Residents who attend the event must provide proof of residency in Thousand Palms to receive a turkey. Turkeys are limited to 1 per household.