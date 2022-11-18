Riverside Man Sentenced to 8-Plus Years For Sex with Minor

(CNS) – A Riverside man convicted having sexual intercourse with a minor was sentenced to more than eight years in state prison Friday.

James David Renfroe, 35, was charged with nine felony counts, one each of contacting a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, arranging to meet with a minor, attempted lewd act on a child under 14, possession of controlled substance for sale, using a minor for obscene matter, unlawful intercourse with a minor more than three years younger than him, attempting to prevent and dissuade the victim, oral copulation with a minor, and sexual penetration with a foreign object, according to court records. He also faced a sentence-enhancing allegation of having unlawful intercourse with a minor while on bail. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the jury found Renfroe not guilty of contacting a minor with intent to commit specific crimes and of attempting a lewd act on a child under 14, according to court records. Additionally, the charge of attempting to prevent and dissuade the victim was dismissed.

The jury found him guilty on all other charges, according to court records. He was sentenced to eight years and four months in state prison Friday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to Officer Ryan Railsback from the Riverside Police Department, Renfroe allegedly contacted the teen, identified in court documents only as D.G., via social media in May 2021 and offered her a vaping device in exchange for a nude photo.

The girl agreed and Renfroe delivered the vape pen to her residence, after which he contacted her on additional occasions, again seeking compromising pictures, as well as a meeting with her, Railsback alleged.

“The suspect wanted to exchange marijuana for sexual favors,” he said. “The victim became concerned and told her parents.”

Investigators from the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team were notified and had D.G. tell Renfroe to meet her at the Galleria at Tyler Mall on May 19, 2021, he said.

Railsback said that when Renfroe pulled into the mall parking lot shortly after 5 p.m., police were waiting, and he was arrested without incident.

“Renfroe’s vehicle (contained) a large quantity of marijuana, mushrooms and other edible narcotics that were packaged for sale,” Railsback said, adding that a loaded handgun was also seized.

According to court records, Renfroe also had unlawful intercourse, participated in oral copulation and sexually penetrated another minor, identified only as V.D., with a foreign object. He had intercourse with her while he was out on bail.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.