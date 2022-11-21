Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

City News Service

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores.

“Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered lifesaving measures. American Medical Response and Riverside Fire personnel also responded and assumed lifesaving measures,” Varisco-Flores said. “Ultimately, paramedics from Riverside Fire Department pronounced the female inmate deceased at 4:08 p.m.”

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of the inmate’s death and an investigation was underway at the jail, she said.

