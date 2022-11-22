Sunline Transit Agency’s 7th Annual Student Art Contest

The next time you ride on a Sunline bus, it may look a little different.

The transit agency revealed the winning wraps from their student art contest.

Students were instructed to submit entries focused on the art contest’s theme, which this year was “Driving the future of sustainability in the Coachella Valley.”

“It’s really about introducing the transit, sustainability, climate and air quality goals and the landmarks of the Coachella Valley to the students.” says CEO and general manager of the Sunline Transit Agency, Lauren Skiver.

This was the Sunline Transit Agency’s 7th annual student’s art contest.

Skiver says each year they receive so many great submissions that they decided to add a new element.

“They’ll be displayed on bus shelters near their school, so they can see that art as they’re going to school every day… their classmates can see it… and it’s just another way to promote art and the amazing talent of the students here in the Coachella Valley.”

Jasmine Khaligov, the winner for the middle school category, spoke more on her first place piece.

“I drew a heart to represent love because our love for the earth is what keeps it sustainable and healthy. So love, like sustainability, makes the world go round.” says Khaligov.

She has a message for those who might want to sign up for next year’s contest.

“If anybody wants to participate in next year’s art contest, I’d say go for it… like spreading awareness for the earth is really important.” says Khaligov.

Other first place winners include Hazel Cotton, a 5th grade student from Amelia Earhart Elementary, and Lily Jones Frin, a 10th grade student from Palm Valley School.

“I am blown away by the art quality. There is some amazing talent in this valley and, you know, working with the youth and Sunline’s mission to be community focused. It’s just another way to reach the community and have others see the beautiful art created by these local students.” says Skiver on art is just another way of connecting with the community.