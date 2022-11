Trailer Damaged by Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – A fire damaged a mobile home in Thermal Monday, but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported at 4:44 a.m. in the 88500 block of Avenue 69, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in the single-wide mobile home in about a half hour. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.