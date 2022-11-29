FIND Food Bank Hoping To Receive and Give on Giving Tuesday

“We don’t want them to have to choose between whether or not they’re going to pay for gas to get themselves to work or whether or not they’re going to be paying for food,” said Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND Food Bank.

Thanksgiving may be over, but the season of giving continues.

“Giving Tuesday draws the attention to all the non-profits that are working together harmoniously to make sure that our community is taken care of for all the needs they have,” said Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND Food Bank.

Local nonprofit FIND Food Bank is in need of three things – friends, food, and funds.

“Friends meaning volunteers. Food meaning food that we can have donated to us to be able to get out into the community. And funds. It takes $4.5 million annually to make sure we can distribute over 20 million pounds of food out into our Coachella Valley desert region every year.”

With inflation biting into the cost of living, many people in the Coachella Valley are struggling to make ends meet.

“With the recession that’s been happening as well as the high costs of food and the gas prices, more and more of our clients who thought they would be recovered by now still continue to stay in our food bank lines and we want to be able to help them,” said Espinosa.

The non-profit is encouraging the community to think about what they can give.

“Whether it’s donating money to FIND or donating money to your favorite non-profit organization or donating to multiple, it takes all of us to be able to make sure that our community is taken care of.”

To make this holiday season, and beyond, merry and bright for those in need.

“Giving money to us on Giving Tuesday represents that we can continue to take care of our communities in the years to come,” said Espinosa. “It’s one of the best bargains in town because for 25 cents, that’s a meal going into the community.”

At FIND Food Bank, just $25 can provide over 100 meals to our Coachella Valley community.

Your giving doesn’t have to stop with Giving Tuesday. FIND Food Bank and other nonprofits accept monetary and food donations year round to support our local community.

To learn more about FIND Food Bank or to donate your resources or time, visit FIND Food Bank’s website here.