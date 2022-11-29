Shooting in Cathedral City Leaves One Hospitalized

City News Service

(CNS) – A male suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery.

Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles.

During the call a woman told the dispatcher her son had been shot and she was taking him to a hospital, Robles said.

Upon their arrival, officers set up a perimeter and began their investigation of the shooting, police said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, gave police a statement about the shooting before undergoing surgery, Robles said.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Detective Cmdr. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. Anonymous tips can be reported through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 760-341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at 1- 800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com .

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo