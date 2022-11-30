Inside the Making of “Good Night Oppy,” One of the Best Documentaries of the Year

I spent some time with director Ryan White to talk about the making of the new documentary “Good Night Oppy.” The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover who (yup, I said who — she’s like a human in the documentary) was expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored the red planet for nearly 15 years.

Narrated by Angela Bassett, the film will make you laugh, cry, and love! No wonder “Good Night Oppy” took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Documentary Feature! A big congrats!

“Good Night Oppy” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Check our interview below. For our complete look at “Good Night Oppy,” click here.