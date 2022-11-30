Man Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One Charged With Murder

Ceci Partridge

(CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was charged with murder Wednesday.

In addition to the murder charge, Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, according to court records. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon during a felony and causing great bodily injury.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 82900 block of Via Valencia to a family disturbance, and three unidentified men were found with stab wounds, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said the victims and Piña-German were in a dispute before the stabbing occurred. The three men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. Guitron said a second victim was in critical but stable condition, and the other was in stable condition.

Piña-German allegedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Based on the circumstances, police investigated the stabbing as a homicide in conjunction with the Riverside County coroner’s office, Guitron said.

Piña-German was subsequently found and arrested in El Centro on Sunday morning. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

