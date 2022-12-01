Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Rates Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs announced Thursday that it has been awarded a final score of 100 points in the 2022 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard.

The index is a nationwide evaluation of over 350 cities that examines how inclusive their municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work there.

Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, according to the city’s statement.