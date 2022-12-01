Major League Show Jumping Arrives In The Desert

Major League Show Jumping has made its way to the desert this week.

The top riders and horses from around the world compete at the Desert International Horse Park.

This event is Major League Show Jumping’s final event for the year.

The riders who compete in this league have been touring all across the country since May.

This Desert Holiday competition starts this Saturday with a Major League team event.

“I think that it takes California the West Coast to another level, I think it shows maybe those riders that have aspirations to go to the top sport like what they need to what level they need to be at to get there and they can, you know, experience it in their own backyard.” says Ashlee Bond an American-Israeli Olympic show jumper.

Bond has competed in the Major League Show Jumping circuit since the organization began last year.

She says this organization is very beneficial for people like her, meaning those with a family who want to compete at the highest level, but still have the ability to bring and see her family along the tour.

“For some reason there’s been a secret out in the valley that this goes on and, you know, three years ago, four families from California came together to purchase this facility and we’ve invested a lot of money to make it really a national and international destination.” says Steve Hankin, President and CEO of Desert International Horse Park.

Hankin says this Desert Holiday competition is just one of the many events put on by the Major League Show Jumping organization.

This is the second year that the event takes place in Thermal, and it just so happens to be the second year in a row that it ends their final leg with events here in the valley.

“Normally we will always compete, most of it as individuals and the major league did this team competition, which I think it’s very exciting. It’s very, it’s a lot of fun for us too, because it makes a nice group I think, and it makes the sport also fun for… for the spectators.”

Alberto Michan, a Mexican-Israeli Olympic Show Jumper who rides for the Desert International Horse Park Roadrunners says these events are like no other.

It is a 5 star event meaning, the best show jumpers and horses will be in attendance.

“You as a rider see that there’s a five star show on the calendar. You can expect the best money, the best competitors because obviously the best people will pick the most money, the best facility, best best best.” says Canadian Olympic Show Jumper Tiffany Foster.

This event is free for the public to attend. The Major League Show Jumping winners will be crowned on December 9th.