15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners

A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats.

John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.

“This has been an annual family tradition since my daughter was born fifteen years ago,” said Sohn. “I was overcome with a feeling of gratitude and wanted a way to share that feeling with others and inspire people to give back.”

Jonathan’s Cleaners will clean the coats for free and provide them to CVRM, and these items go to individuals and families in need of extra clothing during the winter season.

Last year, in 2021, they received 500 coat donations.

Donation boxes are located at businesses around the valley, and will be accepted through January 7, 2022.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Jonathan’s Cleaners-La Quinta

46-660 Washington Street, Suite 1

La Quinta, CA 92253

(760) 771-2616

Jonathan’s Cleaners –Palm Desert

44-250 Town Center Way, Suite C-8

Palm Desert, CA 92260

(760) 636-1444

Value Cleaners

74-903 Hwy-111

Indian Wells, CA 92210

(760) 346-0477

Cornerstone Covenant Church Mission Hills

72-105 Via Vail

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

(760) 771-9888