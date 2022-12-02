Two Bodies Found In Car Destroyed By Fire In Indio

(CNS) – Police found two bodies in a car destroyed by a fire on an unpaved service road in the desert in Indio Friday, prompting a homicide investigation.

Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road, to a report of a burned vehicle, according to Officer Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department’s public information officer.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Detective Ryan Kitchens at 760-391-4181 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

