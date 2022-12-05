Kershaw Signs 1-Year Deal to Return to Dodgers

City News Service

(CNS) – Clayton Kershaw will be back on the mound for the Dodgers next year, with the team announcing Monday it has signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a one-year contract worth $20 million.

Kershaw, 34, had a 12-3 record during the 2022 season. He’s a nine- time all star and won National League MVP honors in 2014.

He’s the team’s all-time strikeout leader, currently at 2,807.

In a brief video posted by the team on social media, Kershaw said, “I’m excited to be a Dodger again. Can’t wait to get back out there. See you guys soon and have a Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

