Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect After 11-Year-Old Child Injured

(CNS) – An 11-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Indio Tuesday and the driver fled.



Officers responded to Avenue 46 and Clinton Street at around 2 p.m. , according to Officer Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department’s public information officer. They found the injured child, who was taken to a hospital with scrapes and bruises.



The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white two-door Honda with silver rims, which was last seen being driven northbound on Clinton Street, Guitron said.



Anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle was asked to call the police department at 760-391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).



