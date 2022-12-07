Coachella Hosts Tree-Lighting, Anime-Themed Holiday Parade This Week

(CNS) – City officials will begin the holiday season in Coachella with a tree-lighting event and an anime-themed holiday parade this week.

The free tree-lighting event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall, 1515 6th St. The annual holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way.

“The Holiday Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade add such a sense of magic and excitement to our downtown this time of year,” Mayor Steven Hernandez said. “We all enjoy seeing everyone from our seniors to the kids getting into the holiday spirit.”

During Wednesday’s tree-lighting event, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will stop by downtown as city officials flip a switch to illuminate the tree. As the tree is lit, attendees can enjoy a synchronized music light show and free food samples.

On Friday, community members can get further into the holiday spirit by watching the unique theme of this year’s holiday parade come to life.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing a theme that is so popular with the community, especially our youth, represented in this year’s parade,” said City Councilman Neftali Galarza. “It’ll be a great time for sure!”

Trophies will be awarded to top parade participants for their execution of the anime-themed entries.

After the parade, the festivities will continue at Veterans’ Memorial Park with an ice slide, carnival rides, a live DJ, a s’mores station and food vendors.

