Father of Victim Involved In Indio Hit-and-run Speaks Out

Across the country, the number of fatal hit and run accidents has been increasing annually.

Antonio Vinalay said he got an alarming call yesterday afternoon, a local contacted Vinalay, informing him that his son had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Clinton Street and Avenue 46.

I spoke to Vinalay on how the incident played out.

“Around 1:25 p.m. they told me that they ran over my kid and I got worried… supposedly the lady that hit him ran away.” Antonio Vinalay, spoke about the incident.

According to a press release, released by the Indio Police Department, the driver who hit Antonio Vinalay’s 11-year-old son is a Hispanic female, driving a white two door sedan with gray polished rims.

The family is asking the community for help with any information about the incident as authorities continue to search for the suspect.

“There are no cameras at the traffic light where he was hit… we are asking for help from the City of Indio, if they can put cameras in that area, because all of the kids from the school walk around there… I believe it would be good if they put cameras.” Vinalay states.

The hit-and-run happened right in front of Indio High School, where unfortunately there were no cameras to capture what really happened yesterday afternoon.

“I ask that people driving around schools be more cautious. The kids sometimes are not walking on the sidewalks but this time that wasn’t the case. He was crossing the way he should have been.”

This isn’t the first hit-and-run involving a child in Indio. Earlier this year a 13-year-old was struck and killed by a pick up truck.

According to Triple A, hit-and-run fatalities have increased about 7% each year for the last decade.

Now, the Vinalay family is asking for answers and demanding justice for their son.

They’re actively working with the Indio Police Department on this hit-and-run accident.

They ask if anybody has any information, to please contact the authorities.