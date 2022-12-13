Female Hiker Rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs

City News Service

(CNS) – A hiker who fell, sustaining a head injury and fracturing her arm, was air-lifted to safety by Palm Springs fire crews Tuesday.

Fire crews responded at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to Rimrock trail after the woman’s hiking partner called to report the injury, Capt. Nathan Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department said.

Gunkel said the woman sustained a head injury and a broken arm. She was taken to a hospital by helicopter at around 2:40 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo