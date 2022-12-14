Palm Springs Parks and Recreation to Host Breakfast With Santa

City News Service

(CNS) – City officials announced Tuesday that the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation will host a breakfast with Santa Claus on Saturday.

The free pancake breakfast, featuring holiday crafts and gingerbread house-making, will be held at 8 a.m at the Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 South Pavillion Way.

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas.

City officials said attendees between the ages of 5 and 16 will receive a new, unwrapped toy of their choice. Parents are encouraged to take a camera for photo opportunities with Santa.

Seating for the breakfast will be limited, so residents are being asked to register by calling the parks department at 760-323-8272.

