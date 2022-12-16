Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta

Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th.

Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect.

The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, hours are extended to midnight on the weekends.

This week their menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors which could include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and others.

Starting next week, Wednesday, December 21, this location will offer delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.