Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November

(CNS) – Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October.

According to figures, the November rate was a full percentage point lower than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 5.3%, as the statewide coronavirus public health lockdowns came to an end.

An estimated 49,500 county residents were recorded as out of work in November, and 1,120,800 were employed, according to EDD.

Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide last month at 10%, followed by Cherry Valley at 7.9%, Mecca at 6.8%, Rancho Mirage at 6.4% and Hemet at 6.3%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in November was also 4.2%, down from 4% in October, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin in trade, transportation and utilities, which added 10,800 positions last month, the lion’s share of which was in retailing.

Additional gains were documented in the agricultural, financial services, health services, professional business services, hospitality and public sectors, which altogether grew by 6,600 jobs.

Miscellaneous unclassified industries and the mining sector were unchanged. the EDD said.

Officials said that payrolls declined in the construction and manufacturing sectors, which shed an aggregate 3,900 positions.

Data indicated that the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in November was 4%.

