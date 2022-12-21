Cathedral City Police Spread Christmas Cheer to Senior Residents Ahead of the Holidays

Christmas came early for dozens of seniors in Cathedral City.

“We decided that we are all so blessed that we wanted to do something for people less fortunate and bring Christmas to the people here at Cathedral Palms,” said Suzanne Strauss, Program Coordinator for Santa-for-a-Senior.

Santa and his elves at the Cathedral City Police Department were hard at work on Wednesday morning delivering Christmas presents and serving up a hot breakfast to dozens of residents at the Cathedral Palms Senior Housing Community.

“This community specifically is a little underprivileged, low-income housing. We saw a need and we wanted to fill that need,” said Officer Jesse Borrego of the Cathedral City Police Department.

For Santa’s helpers at Family Motor Coach Association and Outdoor Resorts Palm Springs, it wasn’t enough to just wish the seniors a merry Christmas.

“We want to give back to other seniors who sometimes are overlooked when it comes to charitable causes,” said Strauss.

For many residents, the top of their Christmas lists were filled with everyday necessities. And for the 4th year in a row, they made the nice list, and their wishes were granted with fully stocked holiday gift bags. Some of the things that residents received in their bags are essential items that they can’t always afford like body wash, detergent, and then of course, some sweet treats to enjoy during the holidays.

“Every single one of those bags is filled with all of those things as well as calendars, pens, candy, cookies, chocolate – everything we could think of to make their Christmas a little merrier,” said Strauss.

“It’s very thoughtful of them to come and do this for all of us,” said Margaret Alaniz, a Cathedral Palms Senior Housing Community resident. “It makes me feel good… we’re someone in the community. It’s very nice.”

And it wouldn’t be a Christmas party without dancing and singing. ‘

“I grew up listening to Christmas carols and stuff with my mom and dad and it was nice to have it here, and everybody just got into it and you can’t help but move,” said Jeri Jerome, a Cathedral Palms Senior Housing Community resident.

Each of the more than 200 seniors left with not only a full stomach, but also a full heart.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s very meaningful to me,” said Susan Wall, a Cathedral Palms Senior Housing Community resident. “Most of us are alone and we don’t have to be alone for this… it makes a difference.”