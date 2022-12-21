“Emily in Paris” Cast Members Talk About Season 3’s Twists and Turns

Fans of “Emily in Paris” will fall in love with the third season – it’s funnier, wittier, and has a lot more drama! And watch out for that twist in the end!

And it’s always fun to interview the cast. This is the third time I’m talking to the actors and it has become our yearly date.

This time, Lily Collins (Emily), Ashley Park (Mindy), and Camille Razat (Camille) extol the value of friendship and womanhood.

“Emily in Paris” season 3 begins streaming on Netflix December 21.

