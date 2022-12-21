The Galleri Classic Helps Fund Local Non-Profit Cancer Related Organization

For the first time in three decades the PGA Champions Tour will host a tournament here in the valley.

It’s an event that does more than bring top players to the area.

The Galleri Classic will help fund not one but six local cancer related non-profit organizations that focus on underserved populations.

I spoke to some of the organizations on what this partnership means to them.

“Beneficiaries of this tournament I think and Galleri all have a shared mission and that we care about the entire journey of a cancer patient.” says Eevet Edens, Executive Director of the Desert Cancer Foundation.

The Galleri Classic is making a big impact on the valley already, and golfers haven’t teed off yet.

Wednesday, it announced six local charitable partners in its mission to combat cancer.

Desert Cancer Foundation is just one of the non-profit organizations the event will help fund through its tournament proceeds.

Edens adds, with the extra exposure that the event is providing, they’re able to reach more residents and serve more of the community who need help with financial assistance with cancer care.

“Desert Cancer Foundation is the only local nonprofit that pays for cancer care on behalf of people who really need the financial assistance… so without our support, you have residents that wouldn’t be able to access or pay for vital treatment.”

The vision behind the organization is that no one should forego care due to their inability to pay.

Since beginning their journey helping cancer patients they’ve been able to help more than 8,000 residents both here in the Coachella Valley as well as our surrounding communities.

The proceeds from The Galleri Classic will help organizations like this one, fund cancer-related screenings, diagnostics, and treatments.

“I think we all share the common mission that we care about cancer, the entire journey of a cancer patient.”

Now other organizations like Shay’s Warriors Life After Cancer are also grateful for the donation.

“Galleri Classic is doing for us with not only this support, monetary, but also just getting the word out there that our organization is here to help others cancer survivors after they’re done with active treatment.” says Shay Morago, founder of Shay’s Warriors Life After Cancer.

Shay Morago’s organization was initially formed to help women who have gone through breast and other reproductive cancers, but it has since expanded, meaning more help to those who need it.

“What it means to the attendees of our retreat is life changing. They have an opportunity to be among other people who have walked the same journey of cancer that they have, or something similar and be able to build a community and bond together.”

Organizations like the Desert Cancer Foundation say they will be inviting supporters to help volunteer at The Galleri Classic, so if interested, be sure to reach out.