Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio

Ceci Partridge

Detectives are investigating a homicide in one of the second oldest neighborhoods in Indio Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:50 a.m. in the 49-500 block of Grace Street, according to Indio Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ben Guitron.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased adult male lying in a driveway.

The cause of death has not been determined, but it appears to be from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have been on the scene for hours and the coroner arrived later Friday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department at 760- 391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7861 (STOP).

More information will be released as it becomes available.

