Li Jun Li Talks About Channeling Anna May Wong in “Babylon”

First of all, I enjoyed Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” It’s a wildly entertaining look at Hollywood’s early days. The cast is fantastic and I specifically enjoyed Li Jun Li’s portrayal of Lady Fay Zhu, a thinly-veiled character based on Anna May Wong.

I spoke with the actress to talk about the making of the film.

“Babylon” is being released exclusively in theaters on December 23rd.