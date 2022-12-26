Four People Injured in Crash in Oasis

(CNS) – Four people were injured Monday in a vehicle collision in Oasis.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck crashed into each other, leaving four victims with varying degrees of injury.

One victim was reported with minor injuries, one with moderate injuries and two with serious injuries.

At least one victim had to be extricated from a vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

