Ring In The New Year With Agua Caliente Casinos

Whether you’re in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, or Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casinos has New Year’s Eve events running all night long and into the new year.

“Today we are at the site of Agua Caliente Palm Springs. This is where the biggest, most glamorous and spectacular party of all three are going to be.” says Jessica Newton the Director of Media and Community Relations.

Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs will be home to the famous New Year’s Eve block party, in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs, with live entertainment starting at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

In partnership with the City of Palm Springs, when midnight strikes, a firework show will light up the sky as well as what they’re calling a classy Palm Springs ball drop.

“We also have two other parties, one at Rancho Mirage that is just right off of the 10 Freeway and we have a dance party inside of the show.” Newton says.

The dance party at the show, hosted at the Agua Caliente Casino’s Rancho Mirage location, will be where they turn their giant concert theater into quite literally one large dance party.

For their third and final location in Cathedral City, a party under the stars.

“Starting at 8 p.m., a party under the stars and we’re going to have DJ Alfalfa inside the casino floor spitting the hottest hits and his cool station wagon and then outside on the plaza, we’re going to have live entertainment by hot chili.”

The New Year’s Eve block party in Palm Springs started in 2015 and they say their mission is to continue to watch it grow.

“This year we are just bigger and better with entertainment. We strive to make our events better every single year just to cater to our guests in the community. we want to celebrate the best way we possibly can.”

All three events do require tickets in order to attend, so if interested in doing so, head over to their website at aguacalientecasinos.com

“My recommendation is if you are going to come out to Palm Springs or even Cathedral City, part of it is outdoors. So bundle up, dress to impress, wear your sequins or glitter… your velvet however you want to, you know. Ring in 2023 but make sure that you are bundled up and you’re ready to party.”

All three events will continue in rain or shine, so if you do decide to head out, make sure to dress warmly and prepare for any possible weather changes.