Firefighters Extinguish Fire in Vacant Dwelling in Desert Hot Springs

(CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs Thursday.

Fire crews responded at 8:53 a.m. near Cactus Drive and First Street to the vacant dwelling involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said that the Palm Springs Fire Department assisted with the fire and that Southern California Edison representatives were called to the scene.

The flames were contained about 9:15 a.m., according to fire officials. Crews were expected to remain on the scene for two hours for mop-up and overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

