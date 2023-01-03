Felony Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Triple Shooting

(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning.

Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began two days earlier, following the shooting in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue.

Francisco was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of perpetrating two murders and an attempted murder. He’s being held without bail.

The case has been referred to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review.

According to the Banning Police Department, Francisco allegedly opened fire on the three victims, none of whom have been publicly identified, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a non-residential area less than a quarter- mile north of I-10.

Police did not provide information on the possible circumstances, or a motive, behind the attack, saying only that the victims were part of a group gathered at the location.

After gunfire erupted, witnesses called 911, and patrol officers converged on the scene, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead by paramedics. The other two victims, a man and woman, were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley with life-threatening wounds. The woman died at the hospital Wednesday night, according to police.

The third victim and sole survivor was in stable condition.

Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Francisco as the alleged perpetrator, and a multi-agency search was initiated, netting results about 4 p.m. Friday, when Banning patrol officers took the suspect into custody without incident on East Ramsey Street.

Francisco has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County. His only listed offenses are for being an unlicensed driver and speeding last March. Both were infractions and resulted in fines.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.