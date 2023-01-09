“Kaleidoscope” Cast Explains New Netflix Nonlinear Experiment

“Kaleidoscope” is the new twisty, intriguing nonlinear series on Netflix that you can watch in any order and still understand the show. This is from showrunner Eric Garcia (“Matchstick Men,” “Repo Men”). Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap/Ray Vernon, he’s a career criminal and the leader of the $7 billion heist. Tati Gabrielle plays his pregnant daughter, Hannah Kim, who works as the head of digital security.

Jai Courtney is Bob Goodwin, the safe cracker in the heist crew formed by Leo. Rosaline Elbay is Bob’s wife Judy, the explosive specialist. I sat down with the actors for this behind-the-scenes look.

See our interview below. For a complete look at “Kaleidoscope,” click here.