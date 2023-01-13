Fatal Collision Closes Cook Street in Palm Desert

One person is dead after a collision in Palm Desert early Friday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a major two vehicle collision near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street around 2:36 a.m.

According to CalFire, one driver died in the vehicle and needed to be extricated. The driver of the second vehicle refused medical treatment after an evaluation by paramedics on the scene.

Deputies have closed Cook Street from Marketplace to Hovely Lane East, and Country Club Drive between Desert Willow to Desert Falls Parkway.

Authorities have not specified if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.