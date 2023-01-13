Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner To Be Honored at MLK Prayer Breakfast

(CNS) – Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner will be honored at the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday.

The free public event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Miracle Springs Resort and Spa, 10625 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to Amy Blaisdell from the city of Palm Springs.

At the event, Garner will be honored for her commitment to civil rights and for being an ally to local African American businesses, Blaisdell said. She will receive the annual MLK Spirit Award.

For ticket information, visit www.blackchamberofcommerce.org.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.