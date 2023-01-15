Five People, Including 2 Children, Killed in Thermal Crash

(CNS) – Five people died after the car they were traveling in collided with a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with State Route 86.

The five occupants were in a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling eastbound on 81st Avenue approaching the intersection. At the same time, a semi truck was driving southbound on SR 86. According to CHP officers, the Volkswagen entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic and caused the front of the semi truck to collide into the left side of the Volkswagen.

The occupants of the Volkswagen were a 26-year-old female driver from Thermal, a 23-year-old man from Thermal, a 24-year-old Coachella man, and two children from Thermal, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

All five occupants were pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.