Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire.

Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.

A water tender from the Palm Springs Fire Department was also requested to the scene, a spokesperson with the fire department told City News Service. It was not immediately known whether vegetation or debris was on fire.

There was no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire officials said that crews were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

