National Alliance of Filipino-Americans Expands Medical and Dental Outreach

A mission 13 years in the making is finally complete.
The National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA) had a grand opening for their a physical office location in Palm Desert Wednesday.
The ribbon cutting was executed by the all-volunteer board of directors, who are local valley business owners, and the benefactor and volunteer physician, Kenneth Russ, MD.
The Palm Desert office is the only physical NAFA location in the Coachella Valley, and will allow the expansion of medical and dental services to the local Filipino community and others in need.
More information can be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NAFAInc.