National Alliance of Filipino-Americans Expands Medical and Dental Outreach

A mission 13 years in the making is finally complete.

The National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA) had a grand opening for their a physical office location in Palm Desert Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting was executed by the all-volunteer board of directors, who are local valley business owners, and the benefactor and volunteer physician, Kenneth Russ, MD.

The Palm Desert office is the only physical NAFA location in the Coachella Valley, and will allow the expansion of medical and dental services to the local Filipino community and others in need.

“Our first major administrative project should be the conversion of medical records from hardcopy to electronic files so we may expand our health services,” says Dr. Russ who was medical director of NAFA’s Medical Outreach for 10 years. “Given the Outreach has been going for the past 12 years since NAFA’s inception, our files need to be brought to the 21st century technology.”

“Our plans for a Filipino Center by 2020 was interrupted by the pandemic, but now circumstances have converged at least for our destined office,” commented NAFA president Isabel Chapman.

The new NAFA office is located at 36917 Cook Street, Suite 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211.