“Vikings: Valhalla” Cast Talks About Season 2 of Popular Netflix Series

It was a pleasure to talk to Sam Corlett (Leif Erikson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eiriksdottir), and Leo Sutter (Harald Sigurdsson). The stars of Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” were excited to talk about the second season of the popular show.

Oh and the sweet Sam even loved my energy. Awwwww.

“Vikings: Valhalla” second season is now out on Netflix.

Check our interview below. For our complete look at “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2, click here.