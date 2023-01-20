COVID Hospitalizations Drop Significantly for Second Straight Week

(CNS) – The number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 18% this week, the second straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 165, compared to 200 previously. There were 18 patients under intensive care, compared to 25 at the end of last week.

One month ago, 227 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 26 of whom were ICU patients.

According to RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the last 34 months stands at 6,788. Last week’s figure was 6,761. There have been multiple revisions to the mortality table over the last four months as a result of an ongoing data reassessment by the California Department of Public Health.

According to RUHS figures, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in November, 36% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. Health officials revised October data, which previously showed 42% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen. However, revised data indicated that it was, like November, 36%. That compares to 44% who died in September.

The total number of fatalities in November was 28, in October, 14, and in September, 16, according to RUHS.

The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines.

Figures for December will be available at the end of this month.

Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 727,487.

