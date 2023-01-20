PGA Tour Rookie holds steady on golf’s biggest stage, SoCal Favorites stand out for Crowds

A PGA Tour Rookie still holds the lead at The 2023 American Express after round two. Davis Thompson continues to shoot lights out after 36 holes, with 5 eagles under his belt, and foot steady on the gas heading into the weekend. The Georgia BullDog is turning heads and making a name for himself on golf’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, 2018 American Express Champion, is right on his tail just two shots back in second.

Some Southern California natives are looking to keep the momentum going into the weekend, Xander Schauffele tied in 9th place, double digits in the red but still seven shots off the lead. Rickie Fowler still draws the crowds with fans of all ages to this day, especially just over an hour from his hometown. Fowler sits at 8-under after round 2.

Pepperdine Alum Sahith Theegala, another former Korn Ferry Tour star, also says the start of the west coast swing feels different. This from the 25-year-old who just went to the 150th Open and punched his way to competing for the iconic green jacket this April, but says being up against the top guys in the world is exciting as he inches closer to that first tour win after several close calls.

But nothing beats coming home.

Sahith says, “It feels great. I mean, it’s just I think it’s the support that I have out here. It’s just my family and friends that are out here. It’s just Yeah, nothing really beats it. I feel a lot more comfortable and just with the whole thing, you know, week to week traveling and kind of shaking off a little more than there’s a lot more comfortable and feels so good to back and get back in SoCal, but definitely to soak it all in this year.”

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien caught up with Sahith after his round, to reflect on how far he’s come since last year and why the vibe in Southern California is always a little different.